Barnesville Man Arrested For Murder

Lamar County Deputies responded to a call at 8:10 a.m. about a man, later identified as Charles Ogletree, age 64, who was shot and later died on scene. When deputies arrived, they took Charkinta Ogletree into custody. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the shooting incident that occurred in the 700 block Johnstonville Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates Charkinta shot Charles, his father, during a dispute.
Charkinta Ogletree is currently booked at the Lamar County Jail.
According to Lamar County Sheriff's Office records, Ogletree has been arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, pointing or aiming a gun at another, and theft by taking over the last 18 months.
