JORDAN HILL ROAD BRIDGE CLOSED SPALDING CO

Spalding County Parks and Public Works Director TJ Imberger Announces Emergency Closure of Jordan Hill Road Bridge for Immediate Repairs GRIFFIN, Ga. (January 09, 2024) – Spalding County Parks and Public Works Director, TJ Imberger, announced today that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has officially confirmed the immediate closure of the bridge on Jordan Hill Road, situated between 1910 Jordan Hill Road and 2651 Jordan Hill Road, just north of Teamon Road. This closure is necessary due to structural damage incurred by the bridge during high water levels on Tuesday, January 9th. The bridge is anticipated to remain closed for a period of 4-6 weeks, allowing for comprehensive repairs in accordance with GDOT inspection standards. A designated detour route has been established for the duration of the closure. Commencing from Teamon Road, the detour directs traffic either to SR 155 or to North Pomona Road, leading to Boynton Road and subsequently connecting to Jordan Hill Road/Rocky Creek Road. For additional information or inquiries, please contact the Spalding County Public Works Department at 770-467-4774.
