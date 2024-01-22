Homer Daniel Named Assistant Police Chief For Griffin Police Department

Chief Daniel has served the City of Griffin Police Department for thirty-nine years- beginning as a Uniform Patrol Officer in 1984 and working as a Narcotics Officer, Criminal Investigator, and School Resource Officer before becoming Sergeant in 1997, Lieutenant in 1999, and Captain in 2003. “My extensive background and community-oriented approach serve as an asset to the City of Griffin,” said Chief Daniel. “My leadership and training experiences have allowed me to understand law enforcement from different perspectives and develop life-long impacts to better my community.” The Assistant Police Chief is responsible for the day-to-day operations and leadership of the Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.
“This year, the Griffin Police Department will work to engage the community, particularly the youth, through relationship building with the department to reduce violent crime in the City of Griffin and protect and serve citizens with the leadership and support of both Police Chief Sampson and Assistant Police Chief Daniel,” said Jessica O’Connor, City Manager. “I am honored to have Chief Daniel leading this effort. His vast dedication and love for the City of Griffin, our citizens, and the men and women in blue is commendable. Together, we are shaping the Griffin Police Department and continuing to be a model of excellence- a safe, well-planned community for all.”
Chief Daniel is a member of the Georgia Peace Officers Association, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, the AZ Kelsey Foundation, and the Griffin-Spalding County Youth Baseball Coaching Association. Chief Daniel serves as a Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Deacon and founded the Higher Calling Mentoring Program for at-risk youth. Chief Daniel was awarded the Governor’s Honors Award- Life Saving Award in 2003, the AZ Kelsey Foundation Leadership Award in 2010, and the Lifetime Achievement Award at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in 2013. Chief Daniel has been married to Tammy Daniel for thirty-eight years and has three children and three grandchildren.
