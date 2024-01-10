Spalding County Sheriff & SO say's thanks.

|Sgt. Marc McIntyre
Your kindness, compassion, and prayers have meant more to us than you’ll ever know. The steady stream of visitors, donations of food to us and Marc’s family, the pats on the back, hugs, monetary donations, words of encouragement, phone calls, text messages, emails, and most importantly the sharing of tears and laughter about Marc has been nothing short of miraculous. The words “Thank you” just aren’t enough to convey what this has meant to us.
It is obvious that Marc left a huge impression on our community and the best way to honor him is to remember the way he touched our lives and lived every day to its fullest, not the way he died.
One of my favorite quotes about sorrow over the loss of a loved one was penned by L.L. Milne, and spoken by Winnie the Pooh when he said, “How lucky we are to have had something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Sheriff Darrell Dix and the employees of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
