STABBING IN GRIFFIN WED.

On January 10th 2024 shortly after 1400 hours Griffin Police were called to 1569 N Expressway (Walmart) in reference to a domestic dispute. This dispute led to one party stabbing another causing serious injury. The victim was life flighted to a local area trauma center in stable condition. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as they become available. At this time the suspect who was known to the victim is in custody charged with aggravated assault. There is no current danger to the public.
