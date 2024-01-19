Man Shot in Griffin

On January 18th 2024 shortly after 1715 hours Griffin Police were called to the 1400 Block of Baker St in reference to a person shot call. Once on scene an adult male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. First responders rendered first aid and the male was transported to Spalding Regional for treatment. At this time the victim’s name has not been released. Preliminary investigations lead police to think this was a random act and are actively seeking the publics assistance in providing additional information. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Sgt Howard at thoward@cityofgriffin.com or 770.229.6452.
