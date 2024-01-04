NEW DEGREE PROGRAM GORDON STATE

BARNESVILLE, Ga., (Jan. 4, 2024) –Gordon State College is starting the new year with the launch of a new degree program, the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership eMajor.
“The organizational leadership degree will give students from any background an opportunity to focus on developing their leadership skills and abilities to advance to management positions and beyond,” said Dr. Ric Calhoun, GSC AVP of innovative education and strategic initiatives. “The degree has a lot of flexibility with students having the choice of concentrations in health care, public administration, office administration and social justice. We hope this degree will help students from many different disciplines advance in their careers.”
Students enrolled in the organizational leadership program gain knowledge in areas such as management, administration, human resources, and technology, which are essential for navigating the intricacies of modern-day organizations across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. The ORGL e-Major degree has successfully paved the way for graduates to secure jobs in diverse sectors, such as training and development, higher education administration, as well as inside and outside sales.
The ORGL e-Major program offers a convenient and efficient route to earning a bachelor's degree, making it an ideal choice for individuals looking to expedite their educational journey. This program is well-suited for working professionals, military personnel, and current students who wish to explore an alternative pathway. Tuition is only $199 per credit hour and is the same for students regardless of residency.
SACSCOC-accredited institutions of the University System of Georgia (USG) offer fully online, eMajor degrees with support from USG eCampus. The 8-week accelerated format enables students to progress through the program quicker than on a traditional semester schedule. These programs combine the strengths and knowledge of various USG institutions to provide degrees that equip students for the job market in Georgia and beyond.
For more information on GSC’s Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership program and how to apply, contact Dr. Calhoun at Ricc@gordonstate.edu or visit emajor.usg.edu/ORGL.
