BRIDGES OPEN IN GRIFFIN

GRIFFIN, Ga. (January 13, 2024) – Spalding County Parks and Public Works Director, TJ Imberger opened the roadway bridges surrounding Head’s Creek Reservoir, effective January 13th. The now accessible bridges are: West McIntosh @ New Salem South New Salem on the dirt portion Vaughn @ W McIntosh West Ellis Rd between Parker Rd and Campground Rd West Ellis Rd between Quail Rd and Vaughn Rd Moon Rd between Parker and Campground Rd For any additional information or specific inquiries, please contact the Spalding County Public Works Department at 770-467-4774. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.
