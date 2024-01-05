NEW POLICE CHIEF IN GRIFFIN

City Manager Jessica O’Connor has hired Chief Connie Sampson as Chief of Police of the Griffin, Georgia Police Department. Chief Sampson accepted the job before the new year, taking office on January 1, 2024. Chief Sampson was hired as Interim Chief in July of 2023 to fill in during the absence of Mike Yates, former Chief of Police. Yates submitted his notice for retirement in October 2023, following his administrative leave for the ongoing investigation into the handling of the 2021 murder investigation of Javarreis Reid. Chief Sampson has spent the last six months as an aid in the hiring and transitioning process of the Griffin Police Department. “I have worked in several different communities and demonstrated success by guiding and directing different groups within the community to achieve a common goal of heightened safety and security for the entire community,” said Chief Sampson back in July 2023 when she took the job as Interim Chief. “Serving the citizens of Griffin and working with the fine men and women of the Griffin Police Department was something I looked forward to when I began this process. I have now grown to love and admire the vision, mission, and values of the City of Griffin- the highest ideals of honor and integrity to merit the respect, trust, and confidence of the citizens- that I feel compelled to continue my journey to ensure those who live, work, visit, or otherwise come in contact with our City feel we are a model of excellence- a safe, well-planned community with equal opportunity for all.” Chief Sampson is a thirty-year law enforcement veteran with extensive knowledge of state and federal laws and regulations as it relates to law enforcement. She has guided and directed accreditation and certification processes in her previous employment that led to achieving the “Triple Crown of Professionalism.” In 2017, Chief Sampson retired from Georgia State University as an Associate Vice President for Critical Infrastructure, Building Security, and Safety, after beginning her career with the university as Police Chief in 1996. Chief Sampson has served in an interim capacity throughout the Southeast at Maryville College, Young Harris College, and Forsyth Tech. She is a University of Georgia graduate and holds Masters Degrees in Criminal Justice and Public Administration from Brenau University and Georgia State University. “Chief Sampson’s experience, leadership, communication skills, and dedication to training make her ideally suited to serve all the citizens of Griffin. I am confident that Chief Sampson’s vast experience and knowledge will allow us to fulfill one of the goals of the City of Griffin to improve the quality of life,” said Jessica O’Connor, City Manager when she first hired Chief Sampson as Interim Chief. Since then, the Griffin-Spalding community has experienced devasting heartbreak with multiple acts of violence that were senseless- a Griffin teenager who lost his life at the Griffin vs. Spalding football game and fallen Spalding County Deputy Sgt. Marc McIntyre, who was tragically killed last week, risking his life in the line of duty. “I watched as our police department faced these senseless acts as one, honoring our organizational principles with integrity and dedication to provide a high level of service efficiently and responsively, a direct reflection of the leadership and experience Chief Sampson has brought to the Griffin Police Department.” The Chief of Police is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Police Department and the management and direction of a workforce of 83 sworn officers and 17 civilian personnel. In 2024, the Griffin Police Department will work to engage the community, particularly the youth in our community, through relationship building with the department to reduce violent crime in the City of Griffin and protect and serve our citizens with the leadership and support of Chief Sampson. “Neither of us, Chief Sampson or myself, felt our short-term partnership that started in July of 2023 would lead to this. However, I am pleased she accepted the opportunity to stay and continue contributing to the ongoing efforts in shaping the Griffin Police Department.” In partnership with our community, the mission of the City of Griffin is to protect and enhance the quality of life by providing a high level of service in an efficient and responsive manner for all citizens.
