Zac Hendrix - Taeden Johnson To Be Featured On GameDay

Five years ago, Zac was an undergraduate at the University of Georgia, he and Taeden were matched in the Clarke County Mentor Program, which pairs UGA students with elementary and secondary public school students.
At the time, Zac was 20, Taeden was 8.
Last January, Taeden lost his mother, grandmother and sister when their home burned in the middle of the night.
Zac has been there for Taeden through the tragedy, starting a GoFundMe page that has raised over $250,000, the two were guest of the NFL at the Super Bowl in February.
The segment is currently set to air at 9:30 am but could change based on ESPN's schedule.
