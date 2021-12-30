Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zac Hendrix - Taeden Johnson To Be Featured On GameDay

The story of how Zac Hendrix and Taeden Johnson met and became more than a mentor and a young boy needing someone in his life will be featured on ESPN's GameDay Friday morning.

Five years ago, Zac was an undergraduate at the University of Georgia, he and Taeden were matched in the Clarke County Mentor Program, which pairs UGA students with elementary and secondary public school students.

At the time, Zac was 20, Taeden was 8.

Last January, Taeden lost his mother, grandmother and sister when their home burned in the middle of the night. 

Zac has been there for Taeden through the tragedy, starting a GoFundMe page that has raised over $250,000, the two were guest of the NFL at the Super Bowl in February.

The segment is currently set to air at 9:30 am but could change based on ESPN's schedule.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 10:21 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)