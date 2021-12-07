T-U SCHOOL SYSTEM REPORT ON BUS ACCIDENT

On Monday, December 6, the bus running the 03-1 route had an accident on Pobiddy Road while taking students home from school. All students complaining of injuries were transported to Upson Regional Medical Center. None of the injuries were life threatening, and students were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. School and district officials were at the hospital to answer parent questions or to address any parent concerns.On Monday, December 6, the bus running the 03-1 route had an accident on Pobiddy Road while taking students home from school. All students complaining of injuries were transported to Upson Regional Medical Center. None of the injuries were life threatening, and students were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. School and district officials were at the hospital to answer parent questions or to address any parent concerns.
