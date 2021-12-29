South Metro's News Leader
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Upson County Contracts With Ameripro EMS
This morning, Commission Chairman Norman Allen and Executive Vice President of Ameripro EMS, Larry Richardson signed a contract that will allow Upson County to apply for a county EMS license.
If the license is awarded, Upson County can submit a proposal to the Region 4 EMS Council to acquire the zone for 911/EMS coverage.
This is an important step towards putting a reliable long-term EMS service in place.
