Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Upson County Contracts With Ameripro EMS

This morning, Commission Chairman Norman Allen and Executive Vice President of Ameripro EMS, Larry Richardson signed a contract that will allow Upson County to apply for a county EMS license. 

If the license is awarded, Upson County can submit a proposal to the Region 4 EMS Council to acquire the zone for 911/EMS coverage. 

This is an important step towards putting a reliable long-term EMS service in place.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 2:30 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)