Griffin PD Asking For Help

Investigators were summoned to the location and began their investigation. EMS personnel transported to male to the Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta, where he succumbed to his injury.
At this time, investigators seek the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle in the photo below. The victim entered the car at the incident location, and the vehicle departed the area. The victim was then located at a nearby residence. Investigators have identified the vehicle as a 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion, SE.
This investigation is active and ongoing, and investigators are actively following leads. Please contact Inv. Powell, if you have information that would help identify the vehicle. Inv R. B. Powell can be reached at 470.771.3097 or by email at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.
The victim is Paris Bernard Thompson, age 18, of Griffin. Family members have been notified.
No comments:
Post a Comment