BAND DIRECTOR AT MARY PERSONS ARRESTED

On December 30, 2021, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Bryant Miles Benson on felony
warrants for Sexual Exploitation of Children and Sexual Conduct by Person with Supervisory Authority. A
complaint was reported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office of sexually explicit material transmitted between
Mr. Benson and a juvenile, who was previously his student at Mary Persons High School. Mr. Benson is the
band director and coach at Mary Persons High School. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working in
conjunction with the Monroe County Board of Education and The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office
with this ongoing investigation. We are unable to release any more details of this investigation at this time, as it
is still an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact
Investigator Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.
