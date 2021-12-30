COVID-19 SURGE IN UPSON

COVID Update for Upson County Wednesday, December 29, 2021 The COVID-19 surge that is sweeping the country hit Upson County on December 21st when 9 new cases were reported. Before that day new cases in the month of December were averaging only 1 a day. Since then, cases have been averaging 12 per day, with the highest single day at 26 new cases reported on Wednesday. Two-week test positivity in Upson County had been less than 1% in mid-December. On Wednesday, that rate was up to 24%. Hospitalizations at Upson Regional, which had been at zero on December 1st, began to show a rise on Christmas Eve, and the COVID census is now up to 8 patients. The new Omicron variant is now estimated to account for 58% of cases in the United States. In the Southeast Region which includes Georgia, Omicron is more rampant and accounts for 78% of cases, with the remainder still Delta. https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report, https://urmc.org/covid-19-updates https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions
