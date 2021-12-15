Top Ten Corporate Taxpayers - Thomaston

TOP TEN CORPORATE TAXPAYERS FOR CITY OF THOMASTON -- 2021
NAME ASSESSMENT CITY TAX BILL %TOTAL LEVY
West GA Generating 26,456,852 $185,727 10.9
WAL-MART 6,476,698 $45,466 2.66
STANDARD TEXTILES 5,019,204 $34,244 2.00
GEORGIA POWER 15,314,631 $33,799 1.98
HOME DEPOT 3,934,910 $27,623 1.61
INGLES 2,631,803 $18,475 1.08
Pacific Management 2,080,000 $14,602 .85
(Northcreek Shopping Cntr)
HARBORVIEW 2,057,012 $14,440 .84
Thomaston Prop. Holdings 2,008,370 $14,099 .82
(Providence Healthcare)
Advantage Relocation, Inc. 1,825,523 $12,816 .75
