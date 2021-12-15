Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Top Ten Corporate Taxpayers - Thomaston

 TOP TEN CORPORATE TAXPAYERS FOR CITY OF THOMASTON -- 2021

NAME                        ASSESSMENT     CITY TAX BILL   %TOTAL LEVY

West GA Generating                  26,456,852                     $185,727                                10.9

WAL-MART                                     6,476,698                    $45,466                                     2.66

STANDARD TEXTILES                     5,019,204                    $34,244                                     2.00

GEORGIA POWER                         15,314,631                   $33,799                                     1.98

HOME DEPOT                                  3,934,910                   $27,623                                     1.61

INGLES                                              2,631,803                   $18,475                                     1.08

Pacific Management                      2,080,000                   $14,602                                        .85
(Northcreek Shopping Cntr)

HARBORVIEW                                  2,057,012                   $14,440                                       .84

Thomaston Prop. Holdings           2,008,370                    $14,099                                       .82
(Providence Healthcare)

Advantage Relocation, Inc.           1,825,523                    $12,816                                      .75

