MOTOR VEHICLES SYSTEM TO BE UPGRADED

The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin a system upgrade to the state’s DRIVES system (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. The upgrade will require vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7 pm through Monday, January 3, 2022. Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to December 30, 2021 at 7 pm to avoid delays.
What to Expect: Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7 pm through January 3, 2022:
• County Tag Offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.
• All online motor vehicle related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
• Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be unavailable.
How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?
• Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 4:45 p.m.
• Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over New Year’s weekend.
• Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.
Please note that Upson County will be closed on Dec. 24th & 27th in observance of the Christmas holiday and on Dec. 31st in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Upson County tag office will be available to process tag & title transactions after these upgrades on January 4th, 2022.
