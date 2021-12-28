URMC VISITATION POLICY

NO VISITATION POLICY AT UPSON REGIONAL Last Monday, December 20th, Upson Regional Medical Center had just relaxed its Visitation Level to Green, allowing two visitors per patient. This Monday, December 27th, the Level was changed to Yellow, allowing only one visitor per patient. One day later, today, the Level has already been changed to Red, which means no visitors are allowed except in very special circumstances. Visitation Levels are based on the COVID positivity rate in the community which, in one week, has rapidly changed from Low to Elevated to High. Upson Regional, on its Facebook page, urges people to “Please remain vigilant about wearing your masks and socially distancing!” https://urmc.org/covid-19-updates
