Thursday, December 2, 2021

U-L's Travon Walker In Hype Trailer

Upson-Lee's Travon Walker makes an appearance in the Dawgs Championship Game Trailer narrated by College Hall Of Fame member David Pollock.

Let These Dawgs Bite!!!!!

Click HERE to watch the trailer.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 8:46 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)