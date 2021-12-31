THOMASTON UPSON SCHOOLS MASK MANDATE

The mask mandate will remain in place until the Board of Education has the opportunity to meet on Tuesday, January 11, to review and discuss data regarding positive COVID rates within Upson County. On January 11, the BOE will vote to either extend or end the mask mandate.
Positive COVID cases have continued to increase substantially over the holidays, and the temporary mask mandate will allow the BOE and district and school officials time to monitor positivity rates following the holiday break. As always, the health and safety of TU students and staff is at the forefront of all decisions. We look forward to welcoming staff back on Monday, January 3, and to welcoming students back on Wednesday, January 5.
Happy New Year to our students, staff, and their families!!! We wish you happiness, good health, and prosperity throughout 2022!!!
