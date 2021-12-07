UPSON CO OFFICIAL TABBED

CHERIE SPILLERS NAMED GLGPA MEDIA COORDINATOR/ BOARD MEMBER Upson County Human Resources Coordinator, Cherie Spillers has been nominated and unanimously approved to serve as the Media Coordinator/ Board Member for the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association (GLGPA). Founded in 1975, the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association is a professional organization that focuses on setting reasonable practices throughout local government in Georgia. The GLGPA is a nonprofit organization that operates independently under the guidance of a twelve-member Board of Directors who are elected by its members. The GLGPA is the foremost association in Georgia for local government Human Resources educational content, ongoing instruction on recent trends and events in Human Resources, as well as legal updates concerning local government employers throughout Georgia. The role of Media Coordinator is appointed. This officer serves in a non-voting role at the pleasure of the President of GLGPA. Some of the many duties of the Media Coordinator include, keeping social media outlets updated with photos, newsletters, etc., as well as ensuring the membership is regularly updated. Cherie Spillers has been Upson County’s Human Resource Coordinator since October 2016 and became a member of GLGPA in January 2017. In November 2020, she received the Certified Human Resources Manager certificate from the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government. She will fulfill the role of Media Coordinator/Board Member for GLGPA on an ongoing basis
