THOMASTON'S TRAVON WALKER OF UGA TALKS MICHIGAN GAME

#44 | Travon Walker | Jr. | DL
On if he has noticed any changes in practices since the announcement of the new defensive coordinators…
“I mean it is all the same because the guys and the coaches we are all still bought in. We are still on the same mission that we were on at the beginning of the year which is to win a National Championship. Now we have Michigan in our way so there is no change, everything is still the same really, just got to keep moving forward.”
On if playing few four-quarter games affected their performance…
“I can say that some of the time that some of the guys probably did get a little winded and that did play a small part in the loss. But overall I think it is just things that we have to fix on our own.”
On making a statement against Michigan…
“We just have to go out there and play our ball, our type ball. That is just being the most physical team on the field and not wanting anybody to run all over us or do whatever they do. We just want to go out there and play our ball.”
