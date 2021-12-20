UPSON SHERIFF KILGORE REPORTS A FATAL SHOOTING SUNDAY

On Sunday morning December 19, 2021 at approximately 10:00am Deputies responded to 35 Rest Haven Road in eastern Upson County to a call of a person shot . Upson arrival Samuel Jackson Flournoy, 58, of that address was found unresponsive inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation determined that Flournoy, his wife and his 23 year old son had been involved in a domestic dispute. Allegations are that Flournoy was attempting to assault the son during the altercation and the son fired two rounds from a 9mm handgun striking Flournoy. The GBI was called to process the scene. We have consulted with District Attorney Marie Broder and this case remains under investigation. Both the son and the mother have cooperated with our investigation. There have been no charges filed in this incident. This case remains active and ongoing.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
December 20, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment