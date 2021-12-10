Griffin PD Makes Meth Bust

After stopping the car and speaking with the occupants, probable cause was established and the vehicle was searched. Officers found two ounces of methamphetamine on the driver during that search.
Linda Bash, age 44, of Barnesville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Failure to Use Turn Signal, and Obstructed Tag. Bash is being held at the Spalding County Detention Center.
