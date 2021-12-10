Friday, December 10, 2021

Griffin PD Makes Meth Bust

On Wednesday, December 8th, The City of Griffin Police Department Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement (CAGE) Units conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and driver for a traffic violation. 

After stopping the car and speaking with the occupants, probable cause was established and the vehicle was searched. Officers found two ounces of methamphetamine on the driver during that search. 

Linda Bash, age 44, of Barnesville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Failure to Use Turn Signal, and Obstructed Tag. Bash is being held at the Spalding County Detention Center.
