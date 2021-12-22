Aid To Kentucky Tornado Victims Delivered On Monday

Jinger Roberts at Jinger's Showcase in northside spearheaded the effort that collected the items from Thomaston and Upson County, Zebulon and Pike County as well as Griffin and Spalding County.
The first stop was at River Valley Ag Credit and the Mayfield First Baptist Church where the first supplies were dropped off. The majority of the items were delivered to Community Fellowship Baptist Church since they are serving as a distribution center for the entire area.
Workers are busy clearing the streets and setting up temporary traffic lights, National Guard troops are securing the area and assisting local law enforcement. One police officer told us that he had worked 138 hours from the Friday the storm hit until last Friday.
The focus has turned to obtaining locations to store the vast donations that the area is receiving. The recovery is going to take many months to clear the debris and begin rebuilding the homes and businesses.
No comments:
Post a Comment