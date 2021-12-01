Wednesday, December 1, 2021

THOMASTON MAN ARRESTED FOR CHILD PORN

Pike County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested Kenneth Lee Trice, 36 years of age, for possession of child pornography. 

This arrest concludes a two month long investigation into the activities of Trice. He is a former resident of Pike County and currently lives in Thomaston. A search warrant was conducted at his current residence, 319 East Gordon Street, today in an effort to recover any further electronic evidence. As of now, over forty thousand illicit images have been recovered during this investigation. 

An initial bond has been denied by the Pike County Superior Court for Trice. Additional charges are possible as new evidence is sorted through from the search warrant that was served today.

The assistance received from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Thomaston Police Department was much appreciated during this investigation.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:03 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)