Monday, December 27, 2021

A FATAL CRASH IN SPALDING CO

 On December 27, 2021, at approximately 3:00am, Spalding County deputies responded

to a single car accident at the entrance to Sun City Peachtree. When they arrived they

found that a vehicle had struck the gate attendant’s building located just inside the main

entrance to the neighborhood.

According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The Sun City night attendant identified as 60-year-old

Ebenezer Sowunmi was at his post inside the building when it was struck. He was

pronounced dead on the scene by Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, who was also

able to contact his family members to make them aware of Mr. Sowunmi’s tragic

passing.”

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 41-year-old David Glosson, left the scene on foot,

and went to his father’s house on Firefly Court in Sun City. “When his father found out

about the accident, he took his son back to the crash scene, saw what had happened,

called the Spalding County 911 Center, and kept his son on the scene until deputies and

other first responders arrived. The crash is currently being investigated by troopers from

Georgia State Patrol Post 1 in Griffin and troopers assigned to the Georgia State Patrol’s

SCRT Team that specialize in fatality accident reconstruction. They will be on the scene

reconstructing the accident until later this afternoon.”

Glosson has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and

failure to maintain lane. He is currently housed in the Spalding County Jail without bond.

It appears that Glosson has a previous criminal history and had recently been released

from jail in California.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Sowunmi’s family as they go through this

horrible loss especially at this time of the year. It took a great deal of courage to do what

Glosson’s father did by taking his son back to the scene and keeping him their until we 

arrived. He did the right thing and made sure his son was held accountable for his actions.

It’s also a tragedy for that family as well and they are also in our thoughts and pray

