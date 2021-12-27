A FATAL CRASH IN SPALDING CO

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 3:00am, Spalding County deputies responded
to a single car accident at the entrance to Sun City Peachtree. When they arrived they
found that a vehicle had struck the gate attendant’s building located just inside the main
entrance to the neighborhood.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The Sun City night attendant identified as 60-year-old
Ebenezer Sowunmi was at his post inside the building when it was struck. He was
pronounced dead on the scene by Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, who was also
able to contact his family members to make them aware of Mr. Sowunmi’s tragic
passing.”
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 41-year-old David Glosson, left the scene on foot,
and went to his father’s house on Firefly Court in Sun City. “When his father found out
about the accident, he took his son back to the crash scene, saw what had happened,
called the Spalding County 911 Center, and kept his son on the scene until deputies and
other first responders arrived. The crash is currently being investigated by troopers from
Georgia State Patrol Post 1 in Griffin and troopers assigned to the Georgia State Patrol’s
SCRT Team that specialize in fatality accident reconstruction. They will be on the scene
reconstructing the accident until later this afternoon.”
Glosson has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and
failure to maintain lane. He is currently housed in the Spalding County Jail without bond.
It appears that Glosson has a previous criminal history and had recently been released
from jail in California.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Sowunmi’s family as they go through this
horrible loss especially at this time of the year. It took a great deal of courage to do what
Glosson’s father did by taking his son back to the scene and keeping him their until we
arrived. He did the right thing and made sure his son was held accountable for his actions.
It’s also a tragedy for that family as well and they are also in our thoughts and pray
