GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS MANDATING MASKS

Griffin-Spalding County Schools Announce Mask Policy Adjustments Griffin, Ga. - Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) is making an adjustment to its mask policy for the beginning of the upcoming semester based on the current community transmission rate of COVID-19. Effective January 3, 2022, GSCS will implement the following mask policy change based on the community transmission rate. • Transmission Rate refers to a county’s rate of new COVID-19 infections, reported over the past 7 days, and the past 14 days. The number is reported per every 100,000 residents. • Masks will be required in all GSCS facilities as long as the community transmission rate remains at high levels. • The current community transmission rate for Griffin-Spalding County based on Department of Public Health Data released December 27, 2021, is: ➢ 14-day transmission rate of 320 cases per 100,000 people ➢ 7-day transmission rate of 260 cases per 100,000 people • Once the community transmission rate is lower, GSCS will revisit the mandatory mask policy. • The GSCS mask mandate on buses will remain in compliance with federal mandates. Low transmission rate = 0 to 9.99 cases per 100,000 Moderate transmission rate = 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 Substantial transmission rate = 50 to 99.99 cases per 100,000 High transmission rate = more than 100 cases per 100,000 Masks are one COVID mitigation tool available to help slow the spread of COVID19. GSCS will continue to use all mitigation strategies available to maintain a safe school environment. Families are encouraged to monitor their children. Students and staff who are sick or who have been in close contact with sick people will also continue to quarantine. The health and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Another mitigation tool is vaccination. For those that have not yet been vaccinated please consider this option. #
