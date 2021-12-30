Thursday, December 30, 2021

WCGB's KERRY CARSON RETIRES

Kerry Carson is retiring  December 31, 2021. Kerry has been with West Central Georgia Bank for 16 years beginning his career at WCGB on 10/3/2005.  He started out as a loan officer and was later named a Vice President and became the branch manager of our downtown branch.  He grew up in our community graduating from R E Lee High School and Tift College.  He worked several years in the textile industry before joining WCGB in 2005.

He is married to Gina Carson, has 2 children and 2 grandchildren.

 

