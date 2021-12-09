Thursday, December 9, 2021

Accident On The Square

A two vehicle accident on the square in Thomaston Thursday sent a woman to the ER.

The incident happened around 5:15 at the intersection of Center and Main Streets. A Chrysler 300 and Kia SUV both appear to be total losses, the injuries were not life threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.

