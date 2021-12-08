South Metro's News Leader
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Upson County Has Enhanced It's Social Media Presence
Upson County now has official
Facebook
,
Instagram
, and
LinkedIn
pages.
Please be sure to follow Upson County Government on all social media outlets to keep up with the latest happenings with Upson County local government.
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/upsoncountygovernment
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/upson_county_government/
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/upson-county-government/
