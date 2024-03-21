Thursday, March 21, 2024

URMC Celebrates Certified Nurses Day

Thomaston, GA, March 20, 2024 – Upson Regional Medical Center celebrated Certified Nurses Day on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Certified Nurses Day is an annual day of recognition for and by health care professionals dedicated to nursing professionalism, excellence, and service to publicly acknowledge nurses who earn and maintain credentials in their specialty. Upson Regional Medical Center has 26 certified nurses on staff, four of which hold two certifications and two of which hold three certifications. Leadership at URMC encourages and recognizes those team members who strive to enhance their skill sets through continued education and training. URMC’s certified nurses are:

Amber Andrews, RN, ASN, Certified Lactation Counselor

Hannah Baucom, RN, BSN, Certified Critical Care Nurse

Lou Brown, RN, ASN Certified Inpatient Obstetric Nurse

Samantha Cato, RN, ASN, Certified Maternal Newborn Nurse, Certified Lactation Counselor

Sharon Carnell, RN, BSN, Certified Emergency Nurse

Cymberlee Cleveland, RN, BSN, Certified in Electronic Fetal Monitoring, Certified Inpatient

Obstetric Nurse

McKenna Conley, Rn, MSN, Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse

Rebecca Crane, RN, ASN, Certified Lactation Counselor

Manuella Daniel, RN, BSN, Certified Lactation Counselor

Stephanie Davis, RN, BSN, Certified Critical Care Nurse

Ginger Edmonson, RN, BSN, Certified Inpatient Obstetric Nurse

Brandy Ellington, RN, BSN, Certified Inpatient Obstetric Nurse

Lindsay Hill, RN, BSN, Certified Wound Care Associate

Brandie Kilcrease, RN, MSN, Certified Nurse Manager and Leader, Certified Neonatal Intensive

Care Nurse, International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant

Catherine Lance, RN, ASN, Stroke Certified Registered Nurse

Cynthia Lockhart, RN, ASN, Certified Critical Care Nurse

Ashley McKneely, RN, BSN, Certified Critical Care Nurse

Michelle Mincey, RN, BSN, International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant

Richarda Moss, RN, ASN, Certified Lactation Counselor, Certified Inpatient Obstetric Nurse

Kelli Pitts, RN, BSN, National Certification Board Peri-Operative Nursing

Lauren Reynolds, RN, MSN, Certified Pediatric Nurse, Certified Nurse Manager and Leader

San Short, RN, BSN, Certified Diabetes Educator

April Stevens, RN, ASN, Certified Lymphedema and Wound Therapist

Suzanne Streetman, RN, MSN, Certified Professional in Health Care Risk Management,

Certified in Healthcare Compliance, Certified Professional Inpatient Safety

Stacey White, RN, BSN, Certified Medical/ Surgical Registered Nurse

Alan Williams, RN, ASN, Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse

These nurses were honored at a breakfast and awarded certificates and pins recognizing their

status as a certified nurse.

Upson Regional Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer shared, “We are fortunate to have

nurses at URMC that are passionate about quality patient care. Our certified nurses are experts

in their specialty areas of nursing and exemplify the top-notch care that we are proud to provide

each and every day.”

To learn more about Upson Regional Medical Center, visit urmc.org or visit our pages on

Facebook and Instagram.

Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 9:45 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)