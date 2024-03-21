URMC Celebrates Certified Nurses Day

Thomaston, GA, March 20, 2024 – Upson Regional Medical Center celebrated Certified Nurses Day on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Certified Nurses Day is an annual day of recognition for and by health care professionals dedicated to nursing professionalism, excellence, and service to publicly acknowledge nurses who earn and maintain credentials in their specialty. Upson Regional Medical Center has 26 certified nurses on staff, four of which hold two certifications and two of which hold three certifications. Leadership at URMC encourages and recognizes those team members who strive to enhance their skill sets through continued education and training. URMC’s certified nurses are:
Amber Andrews, RN, ASN, Certified Lactation Counselor
Hannah Baucom, RN, BSN, Certified Critical Care Nurse
Lou Brown, RN, ASN Certified Inpatient Obstetric Nurse
Samantha Cato, RN, ASN, Certified Maternal Newborn Nurse, Certified Lactation Counselor
Sharon Carnell, RN, BSN, Certified Emergency Nurse
Cymberlee Cleveland, RN, BSN, Certified in Electronic Fetal Monitoring, Certified Inpatient
Obstetric Nurse
McKenna Conley, Rn, MSN, Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse
Rebecca Crane, RN, ASN, Certified Lactation Counselor
Manuella Daniel, RN, BSN, Certified Lactation Counselor
Stephanie Davis, RN, BSN, Certified Critical Care Nurse
Ginger Edmonson, RN, BSN, Certified Inpatient Obstetric Nurse
Brandy Ellington, RN, BSN, Certified Inpatient Obstetric Nurse
Lindsay Hill, RN, BSN, Certified Wound Care Associate
Brandie Kilcrease, RN, MSN, Certified Nurse Manager and Leader, Certified Neonatal Intensive
Care Nurse, International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant
Catherine Lance, RN, ASN, Stroke Certified Registered Nurse
Cynthia Lockhart, RN, ASN, Certified Critical Care Nurse
Ashley McKneely, RN, BSN, Certified Critical Care Nurse
Michelle Mincey, RN, BSN, International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant
Richarda Moss, RN, ASN, Certified Lactation Counselor, Certified Inpatient Obstetric Nurse
Kelli Pitts, RN, BSN, National Certification Board Peri-Operative Nursing
Lauren Reynolds, RN, MSN, Certified Pediatric Nurse, Certified Nurse Manager and Leader
San Short, RN, BSN, Certified Diabetes Educator
April Stevens, RN, ASN, Certified Lymphedema and Wound Therapist
Suzanne Streetman, RN, MSN, Certified Professional in Health Care Risk Management,
Certified in Healthcare Compliance, Certified Professional Inpatient Safety
Stacey White, RN, BSN, Certified Medical/ Surgical Registered Nurse
Alan Williams, RN, ASN, Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse
These nurses were honored at a breakfast and awarded certificates and pins recognizing their
status as a certified nurse.
Upson Regional Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer shared, “We are fortunate to have
nurses at URMC that are passionate about quality patient care. Our certified nurses are experts
in their specialty areas of nursing and exemplify the top-notch care that we are proud to provide
each and every day.”
To learn more about Upson Regional Medical Center, visit urmc.org or visit our pages on
Facebook and Instagram.
