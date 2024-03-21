Jessica Jones Announces Candidacy for Upson Superior Court Clerk

For the last 10 years, I have served as your County Clerk. I’m a Georgia Certified Clerk through the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government, where I also received a certificate in the Clerks Masters Education Management Development Program. In 2023, I completed a rigorous 300-hour program to receive a Public Manager Certificate. I have also previously served on the Board of Elections for five years.
If elected as your next Superior Court Clerk, my goal is to maintain accurate county records, transparency of the office and maintain good relationships with all community stakeholders and all who utilize the Clerk’s Office. Being a public servant is my core, and I would like to continue serving as your next Superior Court Clerk for Upson County.
I humbly ask for your support and to vote Jessica Harper Jones as Superior Court Clerk for Upson County on May 21, 2024.
No comments:
Post a Comment