Upson County Man Found Dead In Macon

Now, Jones is asking for help finding the man's next of kin. He believes he is from Upson County, but he is having trouble finding his family.
According to Jones, the body was found on Magnolia Avenue right by College Street and Poplar Street. The park is also right next to the Washington Memorial Library and the downtown Macon Post Office.
On Wednesday, Jones said that the man is 40-year-old Christopher Ronald Ard, and they believe he is from Upson County.
Ard was found face down by a passerby. Jones says the man looked to his right and saw the body. After getting closer and noticing it wasn't moving, Jones says the man called the police.
Ard had an autopsy today at the GBI crime lab, but he says that the cause of death is still under investigation.
If you know how to contact Ard's family, you can call the Bibb County Coroner's Office at 478-256-6716.
