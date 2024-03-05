T-U Schools New Website & Mobile App

On Monday, March 4, the Thomaston-Upson School System unveiled new websites for the district and all schools along with a new mobile app. The app will provide information for the district and all schools and can be customized to receive news, information, and notifications from the school or schools of your choice. A dining section is included for each school, which means parents will have their student's breakfast and lunch menus available to view anytime. The app is perfect for parents and guardians but is also great for any community members who want to know what's happening in the Thomaston-Upson School System. Get your Thomaston-Upson news and information quickly and easily on the TU Schools mobile app. It's everything Thomaston-Upson Schools, in your pocket. Download for Android https://bit.ly/3tLlM2j Download for iPhone https://apple.co/48F2Gd0
No comments:
Post a Comment