JUDGE COKER SENTENCES IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE

A Spalding County Jury heard the case of the State of Georgia vs. Chad Kendall Mangham on March 4, 2024. Mangham was charged in a 15 count indictment to include Child Molestation, Rape and Aggravated Sodomy. The Case was tried in the Superior Court of Spalding County by the Honorable Judge Ben Coker. Chief Assistant District Attorney David Studdard and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Ofchus tried the case for the State. The State presented evidence at trial that Mangham began molesting the victim, a minor, in 2012 and continued molesting her until 2017. The assaults took place at various locations in Spalding County. During the week long trial, the jury heard evidence of the horrific acts perpetrated upon the victim by Mangham and returned a verdict on March 9, 2024. Judge Ben Coker sentenced Mangham to 8 consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole. “My office will never stop working hard to keep predators like Mangham away from children,” Broder said. “My thanks to my staff and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and Griffin Police Department. This was a true team effort.”
No comments:
Post a Comment