|Below are the Offices up for the March 21st Primary and further down you will find Stats for
Early Voting for the Presidential Primary.
In no specific order:
|Sheriff
|Probate Judge
|Magistrate Judge
|Clerk of Superior Court
|Tax Commissioner
|Coroner
|Chairman of Board of Commissioners
|Commission District 3
|Commission District 4
|Board of Education District 3
|Board of Education District 4
|Board of Education District 5
|2024 Qualifying Fees
|Position
|Qualify Fee
|County Commissioner Chairman
|$424.08
|County Commissioner
|$385.53
|Tax Commissioner
|$1,660.34
|Clerk of Superior Court
|$1,660.34
|Probate Court Judge
|$1,660.34
|Magistrate Judge
|$1,693.55
|Sheriff
|$1,927.66
|Coroner
|$367.53
|County Board of Education District 3
|$61.50
|County Board of Education District 4
|$84.00
|County Board of Education District 5
|$57.48
|As of the end of Yesterday.
|We have had 568 Advanced In Person Voters.
|We have had issued 77 Absentee Ballots and have received back 42.
|Our overall turnout is 4%...
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Pike County Qualifying
