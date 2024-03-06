Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Pike County Qualifying

Below are the Offices up for the March 21st Primary and further down you will find Stats for
Early Voting for the Presidential Primary.

In no specific order:
                Sheriff
                Probate Judge
                Magistrate Judge
                Clerk of Superior Court
                Tax Commissioner
                Coroner
                Chairman of Board of Commissioners
                Commission District 3
                Commission District 4
                Board of Education District 3
                Board of Education District 4
                Board of Education District 5
2024 Qualifying Fees
PositionQualify Fee
County Commissioner Chairman$424.08 
County Commissioner$385.53 
Tax Commissioner$1,660.34 
Clerk of Superior Court$1,660.34 
Probate Court Judge$1,660.34 
Magistrate Judge$1,693.55 
Sheriff$1,927.66 
Coroner$367.53 
County Board of Education District 3$61.50 
County Board of Education District 4$84.00 
County Board of Education District 5$57.48 
As of the end of Yesterday.
We have had 568 Advanced In Person Voters.
We have had issued 77 Absentee  Ballots and have received back 42.
Our overall turnout is 4%...
