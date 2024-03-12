GEORGE E. CARRIKER CANDIDATE DIST. ONE UPSON BOC

From : George E. Carriker
Candidate for District 1 Commissioner
100 Edna Circle
Thomaston, GA 30286
706-741-0248
We would like to announce that we are a Democratic candidate for Upson County Commission for District 1.
We look for to meeting with constituents of the district to discuss issues that are relevant to the community at large and District 1 particularly.
Our campaign will officially kick off on May 29, 2024.
Our slogan is: Real Change
If you want to be a member of TEAM CARRIKER please contact us by email at george.carriker@hotmaill.com or text your name and “I’M IN” to 706-741-0248. Our plan is to set up campaign related social media accounts for all campaign related information.
As the campaign season progresses, we will announce specific issues that we intend to address.
So, stay tuned for more info in the coming months.
All aboard the CARRIKER Train.
Respectfully
George E Carriker, 100 Edna Circle, Thomaston, GA 30286
