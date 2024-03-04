SPALDING CO UPSON NATIVE BAIN PROCTOR VOLUNTEER AWARD

GRIFFIN, Ga. (March 04, 2024) – Spalding County Leisure Services announced today that nominations are open for the 21st Annual Bain Proctor Lifetime Volunteer Service Award. The Bain Proctor Award was created by the Spalding County Board of Commissioners to recognize volunteers who have contributed to the growth, development and strengthening of the quality of services, programs, and activities for Spalding County citizens. Raakesh Patel was the 2023 winner. Nominees must be Spalding County residents who have volunteered his/her services for the betterment of our community, and Spalding County Leisure Services will accept submissions until Friday, March 29 at 5 p.m. Nominations should include: • A cover page with the nominee’s name and address, the name of the person submitting the nomination, contact information and the name of the nominating association or organization, if any. • A minimum of a one-page typed (12-point font, 1-inch margins) statement describing the nominee’s unpaid service and years of dedicated volunteerism to Spalding County residents. Please send nominations via email to tbowie@spaldingcounty.com or mail/deliver to Spalding County Leisure Services, 843 Memorial Drive, Griffin, GA 30223. For any inquiries about the award criteria, please call 770-467-4750 or visit the Facebook page at Spalding County Leisure Services. # #
No comments:
Post a Comment