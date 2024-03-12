Anne Massengale Announces for Distric 5 T-U BOE

My name is Anne Massengale. I am running this spring to be the next School Board Member for District Five, “Red Bone,” in Upson County. My residence is on Atwater Road.
When reviewing candidates for the position, I am more qualified than most. I have numerous degrees including my Specialist in Administration/Supervision and Education Leadership. I graduated from colleges like Shorter College and University, Mercer University, and West Georgia College and University.
With working over thirty years in the public school setting, I have the experience to do the job. It includes being a principal of numerous schools on all four levels including alternative school. My knowledge is current on curriculum PreK through 12th grade, testing, and school law.
My talents are unique and diverse. With a love to go meet new people and not being afraid to stand up for what is right, I will make a positive impact on the students of Upson County. My personal passion in education is ensuring the rights of all exceptional students, and having all students be prepared with skills to join the workforce upon graduation.
My “why” to run was easy! I can’t complain if I am not willing to be part of the solution. The election will be held on May 21st. My personal plan is to attend local meetings, clubs, and go where people want to know more about me. My email is annemassengale@gmail.com. Please contact me with questions, concerns or ideas. Thank you for your vote!
