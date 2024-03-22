SPALDING COUNTY COUPLE INDICTED ABUSE PERSONAL CARE HOME

A Spalding County couple have been indicted for allegedly running an unlicensed personal care home and abusing residents, according to Georgia’s attorney general.
Curtis Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston are charged with operating an unlicensed personal care home, unreasonable confinement of a disabled adult and unreasonable confinement of a resident, according to AG Chris Carr, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie M. Broder and Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis. The case is being investigated by the offices of Carr and Skandalakis.
No comments:
Post a Comment