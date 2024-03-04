MIKE DUGAN QUALIFIES FOR U.S. CONGRESS

ATLANTA, GA — Today, Mike Dugan, Veteran Army Ranger and former State Senator, qualified to appear on the ballot for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District in the May 21st Republican primary.
Upon qualifying, Dugan issued the following statement:
“America is in trouble. The border is open, with communities and families in our state paying the price. It’s getting harder for people to pay grocery bills, medical expenses, and just keep the lights on. Threats are rising around the world because of weak leadership in Washington.I’m running for Congress to be part of the solution, and no candidate in this race has the experience I have when it comes to delivering results. I’ve served in the Army as a Ranger and Master Paratrooper, led major economic projects in the 3rd District, and helped make Georgia the best state in the country to do business with strong policy in the State Senate — while delivering major conservative victories.
What we need in Congress now are leaders who take action and focus on results, not news hits or social media clicks. That’s what I’m offering the 3rd District, and I’m ready to hit the ground running on day one. Let’s go.”
