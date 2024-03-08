Congratulations To The U-L Top Two!

On Friday, March 8, Principal Mr. Ricky English announced
the Upson-Lee High School Class of 2024 Top 2 Seniors. Miss Julian Sloan
(Jules) Passmore is the 2024 Valedictorian and Miss Baleigh Ashlan Moore is the
2024 Salutatorian. Valedictorian is the senior with the highest overall numeric
average who has also completed four Honors, Dual Enrollment, and/or Advanced
Placement courses in each of the core content areas (ELA, Math, Science, Social
Studies). Three of the above-mentioned courses must be Advanced Placement
and/or Dual Enrollment courses in at least three different content areas.
Student must have been enrolled at ULHS in the junior year before the 2nd 9
weeks began and the entire senior year to be considered for this honor.
Salutatorian is the student with the second highest overall numeric average who
has completed the same courses described for eligibility of the Valedictorian.
