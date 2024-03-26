J. Thomas Lundy Scholarship Awarded to Jason Tinsley

For 20 years, Jason Tinsley has provided quality local government management solutions for communities in Georgia and Florida.
In 2018, Jason joined the Upson County Board of Commissioners to serve as their County Manager. In his current role, Tinsley is responsible for managing and coordinating all county government operations and other activities as specified by federal, state, and local law, and as directed by the Board of County Commissioners to provide innovative, effective, and fiscally responsible government services.
Previous roles include Senior Management and Budget Analyst for Leon County (FL), Assistant County Manager and Finance Director for Habersham County (GA), County Administrator for Wayne County (GA), City Manager for the City of Jefferson (GA) and County Manager for Marion County (GA). In his former positions, Tinsley gained significant experience in local government finance, policy analysis, economic development, and human resource management.
Jason has served as a consultant to the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government to develop an online government finance course for revenue administration used by local government managers throughout the state. Tinsley is active with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), having served as a member of the ACCG Board of Managers and as the President of the Geargia Association of County Managers and Administrators (GACMA). Jason is also a member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the Georgia City/County Management Association (GCCMA).
Jason and his wife, Kaylyn, reside in Thomaston, Georgia with their four children, Jackson (19), Joel (17), Jensen (15) and Anne (4). Jason enjoys spending his spare time coaching youth sports, running and spending time on the Georgia coast with his family. Tinsley holds his bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of City Management degree from East Tennessee State University.
Congratulations, Jason!
NACA and MissionSquare Retirement congratulate Jason on his achievements and his passion for county administration.
