Manchester police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges

According to officials, on Sunday, March 3 officers were dispatched to the area of 522 Indianola Dr. in reference to shots being fired. Officials say Aundrez Murrah was identified as the suspect upon arrival.
During the investigation, officers found Murrah at 618 Oconee Street, and Murrah was taken into custody without incident.
Murrah was charged with Reckless Conduct, Discharging a Firearm near a Highway or Roadway and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
No comments:
Post a Comment