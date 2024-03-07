Thursday, March 7, 2024

Manchester police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges

The Manchester Police Department arrested a man on multiple firearm charges after a shooting investigation was conducted on Indianola Drive in Manchester.

According to officials, on Sunday, March 3 officers were dispatched to the area of 522 Indianola Dr. in reference to shots being fired. Officials say Aundrez Murrah was identified as the suspect upon arrival.

During the investigation, officers found Murrah at 618 Oconee Street, and Murrah was taken into custody without incident.

Murrah was charged with Reckless Conduct, Discharging a Firearm near a Highway or Roadway and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

