GHSA Headquartered in Thomaston Announces Sole Finalist for Position of Executive Director

Scott, currently the Superintendent of Dalton Public Schools, will join the GHSA on July 1, 2024, succeeding Dr. Robin Hines when he retires. Hines has served as the Executive Director of the GHSA since 2017.
Scott, who holds degrees from Georgia College, Troy State University and ARGOSY University, has an extensive background as a coach and administrator in Georgia.
Scott began his career in 1987 at Northside High School in Warner Robins where he was head wrestling coach and assistant football coach. He moved to Warner Robins High School as Assistant Principal in 1997 before returning to Northside as Principal in 2001.
Scott also served as Principal at Dublin High School and Douglas County High School before joining the Dalton Public School System as Assistant Superintendent for District Operations in 2015. He became Superintendent of the Dalton system in 2018.
Scott says that a common thread throughout his career “has been and is the collaboration of all stakeholders to share best practices and ideas for the success of every student and our organization.”
Throughout his career, Scott has worked with the Georgia High School Association on numerous occasions, overseeing the hosting of many GHSA events, including a state championship football game.
Scott also has been recognized on multiple occasions by the Georgia School Board Association for his exemplary work. He is a member of the National Association of School Superintendents, the Georgia Association of Educational Leadership, and the Professional Association of Georgia Educations, among other organizations.
“We are excited about Dr. Tim Scott being named sole finalist for the Executive Director position,” said GHSA President Dr. Jim Finch. “Dr. Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the association. It was clear during the search and interview process, Dr. Scott was able to articulate a plan and vision to move the GHSA forward. We look forward to his leadership and are confident he can continue to provide a positive and enriching experience for our student athletes."
Scott’s hiring must be ratified by the GHSA State Executive Committee at its annual Fall Meeting on April 15, 2024 in Macon. Scott would be the seventh Executive Director in the history of the GHSA, following Sam Burke (1939-76), Bill Fordham (1976-91), Tommy Guillebeau (1991-2001), Ralph Swearngin (2001-14), Gary Phillips (2014-17) and Hines (2017-24).
