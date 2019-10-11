Friday, October 11, 2019
UPSON PLANNING CO. AGENDA 10/14/19
UPSON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Since 1995 – 25 Years REGULAR MEETING AGENDA Thomaston-Upson County Government Administration Complex 106 East Lee Street – R.E. Lee Building City/County Meeting Room, #140 Monday, October 14, 2019, 5:30 P.M. (Please silence all audible alarms.) 1. Call to Order and Roll Call 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes - September 9, 2019 Regular Meeting – Minutes Provided 3. Old Business - None 4. New Business A. Application for Rezoning – REZ2019-07, Randy D. Lloyd; Ja Ann Drive, Parcel #s 057 069B and 069C, R-2 to A-R 1. Public Hearing 2. Commission Discussion B. Application for Rezoning – REZ2019-08, Matthew Hutchens, 1530 US Hwy 19, Parcel # 042 057, M-1-C to C-2 1. Public Hearing 2. Commission Discussion C. Application for Special Exception – SPX2019-09, Matthew Hutchens, 1530 US Hwy 19, Parcel #042 057, For C-2 (Pending) Repair Garage 1. Public Hearing 2. Commission Discussion D. Proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Changes: Definitions, C-2, M-1 and M-2 Permitted Uses – Retail Business and Services, Telecommunication Products and Services
