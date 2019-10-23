UPDATE FROM UPSON CO. TAX COMMISSIONER ANDY CHASTAIN

In other news, Upson County now has tag renewal and other vehicle services available online. Simply go to GA Dept. of Revenue website and select online services. Under this, you will find tag renewals and other features related to vehicle title and registration. We print the decals and receipts from the office and mail to the customer the next business day.
Keep in mind, it’s important to make sure the correct mailing address is indicated or updated before the customer begins any online transaction. Payment forms include Credit/Debit cards and e-checks. There are convenience and mail fees associated with these transactions: Mail fee of $1.00 and effective Dec 1st, 2019, Credit card fee is 2.35% or $1.00 minimum and Debit and e-check fees will be $1.95 per transaction. It’s important the customer note these fees BEFORE they begin an online transaction.
