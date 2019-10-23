Wednesday, October 23, 2019

UPDATE FROM UPSON CO. TAX COMMISSIONER ANDY CHASTAIN

According to legislation recently passed, O.C.G.A code 48-4-1, the county tax commissioner may conduct a sale for taxes due at the office of the tax commissioner or at such other location as deemed appropriate. In the past the tax sale has been conducted on the east side of the courthouse and sometimes the weather has presented a problem and traffic noise around the square has always been an issue. Therefore, we have moved the location for each future tax sale to the Civic Center, rooms 3-4. This will be posted in the courthouse and also printed in the tax sale advertisements 4 weeks prior to the tax sale. Upson County’s next tax sale will be Dec 3rd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

In other news, Upson County now has tag renewal and other vehicle services available online. Simply go to GA Dept. of Revenue website and select online services. Under this, you will find tag renewals and other features related to vehicle title and registration. We print the decals and receipts from the office and mail to the customer the next business day. 

Keep in mind, it’s important to make sure the correct mailing address is indicated or updated before the customer begins any online transaction. Payment forms include Credit/Debit cards and e-checks. There are convenience and mail fees associated with these transactions: Mail fee of $1.00 and effective Dec 1st, 2019, Credit card fee is 2.35% or $1.00 minimum and Debit and e-check fees will be $1.95 per transaction. It’s important the customer note these fees BEFORE they begin an online transaction.
