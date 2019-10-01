UPSON JAILER ARRESTED ACCORDING TO SHERIFF KILGORE

On September 30, 2019 Johnathan McCrary, 21, of Thomaston was arrested and charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer and Crossing of Guard lines with contraband. McCrary was a Jail Officer at the Upson County Jail, employed since March of 2019. He was arrested after an internal investigation revealed that he smuggled tobacco into the jail for inmates in return for cash payment. McCrary was paid $50 for his actions.
Bond has been set at $4000 on warrants signed by Superior Court Judge Scott Ballard.
McCrary’s conduct is not in keeping with the standards of behavior of the hard working men and women serving as jailers for Upson County and will not be tolerated. His employment has been terminated and reported to the Georgia Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Council.
