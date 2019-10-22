D.A. COKER ANNOUNCES SENTENCING

BENJAMIN D. COKER
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
10/22/2019
PRESS RELEASE
Beginning on September 9, 2019, Assistant District Attorney Kate Lenhard, Assistant District Attorney Donna GoPaul, and Assistant District Attorney Ashton Fallin tried the State of Georgia vs. Antorio Parker. The defendant was charged with multiple counts of Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Incest for multiple sexual acts he committed against his step-daughter over the course of a year. The jury convicted the defendant on September 16, 2019. On October 21, 2019, Chief Superior Court Judge Christopher Edwards sentenced the defendant to Life in prison followed by 40 years to serve in prison.
"Because of the courage of a young girl, a predator will no longer be able to prey on other children," said Assistant District Attorney Kate Lenhard. "I am extremely grateful for the service of our Spalding County jurors in this case. Justice was served."
